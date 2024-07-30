Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $94.14 and last traded at $93.24, with a volume of 1404605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

