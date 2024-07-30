Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.630-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock traded up $11.17 on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,002. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

