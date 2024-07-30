Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
HWDJY stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $46.58.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
