Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

HWDJY stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

