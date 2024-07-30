Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $11.04 or 0.00016551 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $168.50 million and $16.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00049729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,263,806 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.