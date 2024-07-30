Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.40 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.53. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 65,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.