Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.040-4.110 EPS.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 875,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,469. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.45.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

