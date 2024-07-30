Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hilltop Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE HTH traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,481. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

