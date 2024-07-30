Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Hexcel worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 413,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

