Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,601,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 2,387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

HEGIF stock remained flat at $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.