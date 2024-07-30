Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,601,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 2,387,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
HEGIF stock remained flat at $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.83.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.