Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HP opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

