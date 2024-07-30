Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP opened at $39.17 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

