Hedera Price Hits $0.0668 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $32.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00040440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,625 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.466194 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0676131 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $38,070,479.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

