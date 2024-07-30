Hecla Mining (HL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 1,973,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,649. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

