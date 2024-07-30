Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.97. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

