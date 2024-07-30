Head-To-Head Review: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) versus Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) and Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Lucas GC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 16.46% 51.55% 11.31% Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 5 12 0 2.61 Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for AppLovin and Lucas GC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $71.72, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Lucas GC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.63 billion 9.60 $356.71 million $1.68 45.74 Lucas GC $207.60 million 0.94 N/A N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Lucas GC.

Summary

AppLovin beats Lucas GC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People's Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company's platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business; and provides management consulting services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

