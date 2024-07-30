H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down to $52.96

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.96, but opened at $45.11. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 19,738 shares traded.

HEES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,827,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,742,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $7,046,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

