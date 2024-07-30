H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $11,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 136,504 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,742,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth about $7,046,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

