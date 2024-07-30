Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Hawkins worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HWKN traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,972. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $110.53.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

