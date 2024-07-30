Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,338. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

