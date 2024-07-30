Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Up 4.1%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 47,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Happiness Development Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Further Reading

