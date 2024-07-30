Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (HCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 8th

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Stock Performance

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF stock traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 21.43. 61,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.58. Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of 16.43 and a fifty-two week high of 21.79.

