Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Gulf Island Fabrication
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIFI remained flat at $6.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.
Further Reading
