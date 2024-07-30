Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 1,936,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $167,137,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,520,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.