Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165 shares.The stock last traded at $28.51 and had previously closed at $28.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

