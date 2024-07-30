Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 25.8% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $295.12. 4,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,495. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

