Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0288 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $115,610.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,585.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.00660303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00110829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00240822 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00079418 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

