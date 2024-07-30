Greggs plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GRG traded up GBX 173.20 ($2.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,109.20 ($39.99). The company had a trading volume of 174,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,131.98 ($40.29). The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,189.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,858.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,792.35.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.61) per share, with a total value of £1,650.68 ($2,123.33). Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.61) to GBX 3,340 ($42.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.90) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

