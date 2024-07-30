GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.36. 178,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 60,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of C$93.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

