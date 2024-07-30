Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 24.8% in July

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,914. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.