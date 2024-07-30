Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 24.8% in July

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,914. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 24,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,695.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 20,001 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $35,201.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason W. Reese bought 24,984 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

