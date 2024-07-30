Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC traded down $6.79 on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. 1,136,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,615,360. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

