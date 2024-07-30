Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head to Head Contrast

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gravity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 16.96% 46.65% 36.71% Skillz -78.69% -48.43% -26.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skillz has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.91%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Gravity.

Volatility & Risk

Gravity has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravity and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $555.74 million 0.98 $105.61 million $13.23 5.93 Skillz $150.11 million 0.92 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.26

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gravity beats Skillz on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.