Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 2,201,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,666,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

