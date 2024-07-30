Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.03.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 4,333,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.