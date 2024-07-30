Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,174.02

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $16,174.02 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

