Gonzalo Uribe Sells 1,780 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.32. 501,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,370. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.