Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 3.7%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Golden Valley Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

