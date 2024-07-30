Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GWRS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $311.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

