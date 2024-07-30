GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

