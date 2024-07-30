GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
