Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Up 17.9%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) was up 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 1,856,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 381,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Getech Group Trading Up 17.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.82.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

