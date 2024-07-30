Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.