Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Shares Down 6%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Genel Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.