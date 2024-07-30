GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABI) Plans GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:GABI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 76 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 255,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,338. The company has a quick ratio of 131.74, a current ratio of 291.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of £323.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.05. GCP Asset Backed Income has a 1-year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.24 ($1.03).

About GCP Asset Backed Income

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income (LON:GABI)

