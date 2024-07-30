Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Announces Dividend of GBX 100

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.29) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:GAW opened at £103.79 ($133.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,513.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8,860 ($113.97) and a twelve month high of £118.15 ($151.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,924.19.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 157 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,968 ($128.22) per share, for a total transaction of £15,649.76 ($20,130.90). 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

