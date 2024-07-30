Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $19.31. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 136,339 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.