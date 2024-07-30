Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.06% of Franklin Covey worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,542. The firm has a market cap of $558.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

