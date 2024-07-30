Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund)
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.