Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 66,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,040. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

