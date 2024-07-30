Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Fortis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$56.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a one year low of C$49.82 and a one year high of C$57.73.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Insider Transactions at Fortis

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.