Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.02

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 122419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Fortescue Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

About Fortescue

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.