Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.02

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 122419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.
Fortescue Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
