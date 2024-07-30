Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.89. 1,158,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

